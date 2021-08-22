No talks with preconditions: HNLC

SHILLONG, Aug 21: The proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) on Saturday said it will not sit across the table if the government sets preconditions.

In a social media post, HNLC publicity secretary, Sainkupar Nongtraw said the killing of the outfit’s former leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew by the police has broken the thread of peace talks.

The state government insists that the HNLC must not have any preconditions for the talks but the rebel group says it will not take part in the process as long as the government has its conditions.

The conditions laid down by the HNLC include review and re-examination of the Instrument of Accession and the Standstill Agreement signed in 1948.

It may be recalled Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma had earlier stated that official-level discussions were held with the Centre twice after the HNLC had sent a letter expressing willingness to take part in peace talks.

However, there was no further headway as the extremist group had not submitted another letter without conditions as sought by the Centre.

The CM had stressed that the HNLC must shun violence. He had also said the group cannot come for the talks with conditions.

“We can discuss many things but setting conditions before you come for talks is not acceptable,” he had said.