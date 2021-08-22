Hek wants illegal coke units shut

SHILLONG, Aug 21: Former Health Minister, AL Hek on Saturday said the illegal coke factories in East Jaintia Hills should be closed down, not just on papers but in reality.

“I appreciate the government’s efforts to close down such factories but it should happen on the ground. They (government) should not just promise and forget it,” Hek, who is the chief advisor to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, said.

He expressed serious concern over the health hazard posed to people due to the mushrooming of illegal coke factories in East Jaintia Hills.

The BJP leader categorically stated that it is the duty of the government to find out the source of coal of these factories.

Recently, in the wake of massive protests in East Jaintia Hills against the illegal coke plants, the CM had assured that the government will take immediate action if any organization, company or firm is found operating without necessary documents. The owners of the illegal coke factories in East Jaintia Hills have failed to comply with the closure orders issued by Deputy Commissioner, Ethelbert Kharmalki. The DC had filed an FIR following non-compliance by these factories to the closure notice issued by the administration on July 15. The Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board said there is no instance of granting Consent To Establish without the Single Window Agency clearance.