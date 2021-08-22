UP farmers being linked to technology

Lucknow, Aug 22: Farmers in Uttar Pradesh are now being linked to technology.

The Sugarcane Cooperative Societies are being equipped with new technology so that cane farmers do not face any problem in selling sugarcane to the sugar mills.

According to the government spokesman, the Yogi Adityanath government has decided to set up IT Centres at all the 145 Sugarcane Cooperative Societies of the state to provide sugarcane slips to the farmers in a timely and systematic manner. This will give a big relief to 4.5 crore farmers selling sugarcane to sugar mills.

This is another initiative of the government to connect them with modern technology towards a larger goal of doubling their income, said the spokesperson.

The issuance of slips online has been one achievement in the sugarcane industry which has brought transparency in the system to a great deal.

For this purpose, the state government is going to set up IT Centres in Sugarcane Cooperative Societies of the state in the crushing season 2021-22. The slips will be issued from these centres only.

The state government has also set a record in timely procurement and payment from sugarcane farmers.

The IT centres will also host helplines for the farmers so that they do not have to run around for getting slips for selling of the produce. IT would function as the one-stop centre to address the issues of the cane farmers.

According to Sanjay Bhoosreddy, the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Sugarcane Development, these IT Centres will be equipped with electricity, power backup, high speed Internet, computers and printers, etc.

Bhoosreddy said, “The several efforts of the government to provide continuous facilities to the sugarcane farmers are paying off. The yield of sugarcane is increasing continuously in the state which in turn is adding to the income of the farmers. The average sugarcane yield of Uttar Pradesh in the crushing season 2020-21 is 815 Quintal per hectare which is likely to go up substantially in the next season.” (IANS)