BJP functionaries sore over Hek’s ouster

SHILLONG, Aug 22: The rift within the BJP camp in Meghalaya seems to be gathering steam with many a party functionaries and workers, particularly from BJP Pynthorumkhrah, now expressing displeasure and demanding an explanation from the state BJP chief, Ernest Mawrie, on the removal of senior party leader AL Hek from the state Cabinet.

Soon after Hek’s removal from the Cabinet berth, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had maintained that he received a letter from the state BJP president to effect a change among the two BJP MLAs for the Cabinet berth, and acted upon it.

Ironically, many top BJP national leaders including Hek were kept in the dark and the reshuffle took effect abruptly. “We would like to express our deep anguish and displeasure over the recent dropping of AL Hek from the Cabinet. From media reports and the statement made by the Chief Minister, it is evident that the entire drama had been programmed by you (Ernest) and the whole incident has come as a bolt from the blue to party Karyakartas of Meghalaya in general and Pynthorumkhrah in particular,” said BJP Pynthorumkhrah president, Ananias Nongdhar, in a letter to Ernest Mawrie.

Nongdhar reminded the BJP chief that Hek had joined the party in 1996 and has been propagating its ideologies in any forum and ground. “He is one of the senior most legislators representing the prestigious constituency for five consecutive terms, hence the maneuver adopted by you in getting him removed is demeaning the image of the party and lowers the morale of the karyakartas,” he added.

Demanding for a reply, Nongdhar said, “We want to know whether national or state leadership was taken into confidence before sending the letter to the chief minister, whether you had made prior consultation with AL Hek before taking decision. Was there any ministry sharing agreement that was recorded in black and white before the national and state leadership?”

Questioning the authority under which Mawrie took the decision to “keeping the state executive committee of the party and office-bearers in dark”, Nongdhar said that even the central leadership was unaware about the development, claiming that they expressed it in the media openly.

“We want to know the real reason behind dropping AL Hek unceremoniously,” he added.

Reacting to the Chief Minister’s recent remark on Hek, Nongdhar said, “We would like to remind the Chief Minister, if he is unaware, Hek during his term as Health Minister had acted responsibly, and even the World Health Organization has recognised his immense work towards fighting the pandemic and he was also awarded a certificate”.

“He is the most responsible leader we have seen and this shows his nature to help, and love for humanity he has,” he added.

Taking pot shots at the Chief Minister, the president of Pynthorumkhrah unit of BJP pointed at the recent killing of former militant Cheristerfield Thangkhiew and asked the CM to be responsible.