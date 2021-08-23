Delegation calls on Union minister for college in GH

TURA, Aug 22: A delegation of local leaders from Garo Hills under the umbrella of the All Garo Hills Joint Action Committee (AGHJAC) met Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at his official residence in New Delhi and submitted a memorandum seeking the setting up of a Central AYUSH Medical College in Garo Hills. The delegation, comprising AGHJAC adviser Roger Benny A Sangma, Convenor Balkarin Ch Marak, GSU president Zikku Balgra N Marak and a host of other leaders of organizations, was accompanied by Shillong MP Vincent Pala.

During their meeting, the leaders highlighted the feasibility of setting up the college in the region due to the abundance of herbs and plants as well as the preference by the local residents for natural and traditional medicines. They also pointed out that the establishment of a Central Ayush Medical college in the district would provide many young under graduate, post graduate, doctoral and post-doctoral, researchers the idea of proper usages of natural plants and herbs in treating all types of ailments. (Contd on P-4)

Delegation calls on Union minister…

(Contd from P-3) According to the leaders, the setting up of the college in the region would also create jobs for the youths thereby directly contributing in solving the unemployment problem in the state as well as promote and propagate the science and art of Ayurveda.

During the meeting the Union Minister is said to have assured to look into the matter while promising to visit Garo Hills very soon to meet various stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the delegation on the same day also met Union External Affairs and Education Minister Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and submitted a memorandum with a demand for the setting up of a Central Garoland University in Garo Hills.