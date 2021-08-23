Rain washes away Day 2 of WI-Pak 2nd Test

KINGSTON, Aug 22: Rain and a wet outfield prevented any ball being bowled on Day 2 of the second cricket test between the West Indies and Pakistan.

Numerous efforts were made to start play throughout the day but returning showers and a damp playing area eventually led umpires to call off play for the day just after 4pm.

Pakistan, which was asked to bat, remained on its overnight score of 212-4 in the first innings with wicketkeeper batsmen Mohammad Rizwan 22 not out and Faheem Ashraf on 23. (PTI)