Blues blank Gunners 2-0

LONDON, Aug 22: Romelu Lukaku scored his first ever Chelsea goal – almost a decade after his debut – as Thomas Tuchel’s team deservedly beat Arsenal

Lukaku, who was at Chelsea as a teenager, started at the Emirates after his signing from Inter Milan and looks to have given the Blues an ominous new dimension.

His hold-up and link-up play caused Arsenal problems all day – and the Belgian duly gave them the lead.

Lukaku was involved in the build-up and then finished the move from close range into an empty net from Reece James’ pass.

James got the second himself as he slammed the ball into the roof of the net from Mason Mount’s pass to make it two wins from two in the league.

Lukaku almost made it 3-0 but his header was tipped onto the bar by Bernd Leno.

Arsenal, missing centre-back Ben White through Covid, have now lost more London derbies in the English Premier League this season than last – after just two games.

It is only the third time Arsenal have lost their opening two Premier League matches in a season.

European champions Chelsea were already being tipped as major title contenders, having been one of the best teams around since Tuchel’s arrival in January.

The one thing they lacked last season was a prolific goalscorer – but they now have that in Lukaku.

Five days short of a decade after his Chelsea debut, this was his 16th appearance for the club – having been at West Brom, Everton, Manchester United and Inter Milan in the interim.

And he gives the Blues a focal point up top and the clinical finisher that they have missed.

Kai Havertz went close to a third as well from Lukaku’s pass but Leno stopped his shot with his legs.

The worry for Chelsea’s title rivals this season will be in trying to find any weaknesses. (Agencies)