Snatched INSAS Rifles of Meghalaya Police recovered from Umkhrah River

SHILLONG, August 23: Personnel of the State Rescue Team (SRT) of the Meghalaya Fire and Emergency Services on today recovered the three snatched INSAS Rifles of Meghalata Police which were thrown into Umkhrah River by miscreants on August 15 last from the Umpohliew bridge, Jaiaw Laitdom.

The three INSAS rifles were snatched by unidentified masked youth from the police at Umshing-Mawkynroh police outpost on August 15.

The SRT team had carried out the search after an anonymous letter claiming that the three rifles were dumped into Umkhrah.