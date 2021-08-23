Meghalaya cops begin search for snatched INSAS rifles in Umkhrah River

SHILLONG, August 23: Meghalaya Police personnel are searching for the three INSAS rifles which were snatched fir police, claimed to have been thrown in the Umkhrah River

The three INSAS rifles were snatched from police personnel by miscreants from Umshing-Mawkynroh outpost on August 15 last and apparently thrown into the river later.

A senior police official on Sunday said that a team would conduct a search to verify the claim made through an anonymous letter that the rifles were tossed into the Umkhrah from the Jingkieng Umpohliew bridge.