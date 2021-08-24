Assam forest dept to destroy rhino horns, ivory stored in treasuries

GUWAHATI, August 24: The Assam environment and forest department has decided to destroy the rhino horns, elephant tusks (ivory) and body parts of other protected animals stored in district treasuries.

The destruction of the horns and other animal articles, such as leopard and tiger skin, et al, would be in compliance with Section 39 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

However, those which are required as exhibits in court cases or for education, awareness and scientific purposes, would be preserved.

“Five percent horns, which are of unique character, would be preserved for education, awareness and scientific purposes,” Assam chief wildlife warden, M.K. Yadava said in a statement.

A state-level committee has been constituted for the purpose while a public hearing is scheduled to be held on August 29, 2021 on the premises of Assam Forest School here in compliance with a Gauhati High Court order dated December 13, 2010.

The verification of the animal parts was done at treasuries in Morigaon, Barpeta, Mangaldai and Kamrup Metro between August 18 and August 23, 2021.

Of the 261 rhino horns verified so far, 241 have been marked for destruction and 18 for preservation.

Seven zonal committees and a technical panel constituted by the chief wildlife warden is conducting the exercise.

The entire operation (destruction) would be screened live for public viewing and transparency.

The previous statewide counting and inspection of rhino horns was conducted in 2016. During the inspection, as many as 2,020 horns were found in 12 treasuries.