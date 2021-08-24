Assam man held in Byrnihat IED seizure case

GUWAHATI, August 24: Kamrup Police have apprehended the purchaser of the consignment of explosives recently seized at Byrnihat by Meghalaya Police.

Police sources here informed that Hasem Ali (32), who hails from Ghoramara Pathar village under Chaygaon police station in Kamrup, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon from Alikash Ghat on the banks of the river Brahmaputra.

Meghalaya Police had in the wee hours of Friday seized over 2,000 improvised electrical detonators (IEDs) and more than 4,000 gelatin sticks from a Guwahati-bound vehicle.

Reportedly, a police team traced the vehicle to Byrnihat after the driver evaded signals at Umsning and sped away

The vehicle and the explosives were seized and the driver arrested under provisions of the Explosive Substances Act.

A case (number 104/21) under Section 5(a) of Explosive Substances Act was thereafter lodged at Nongpoh police station.