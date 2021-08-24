M’laya crosses milestone with 10 lakh doses

SHILLONG, Aug 23: Despite facing stiff vaccine hesitancy, the Meghalaya government has reached a significant milestone by administering 10 lakh vaccine doses to beneficiaries as on Monday.

Out of the targetted population of 20,25,583 above the age of 18 years, a total of 10,03,289 people have been administered the first dose which accounts for 49.5%.

As many as 2,86,898 citizens have been fully vaccinated in the state, official data released on Monday said. The total doses administered till date stands at 12,90,187.

Meanwhile, the state registered 305 fresh cases while three patients succumbed to the infection. The death toll has gone up to 1,281. As many as 434 people recovered on the day.

Two of the deceased were unvaccinated, the data said.

With this, the active tally in the state has come down below the 3,000-mark after 106 days and currently stands at 2,930. On May 9, the active number of cases was 2,899 after which the state witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The total number of confirmed cases in the state is 74,070 out of which 69,859 have been declared cured/discharged.