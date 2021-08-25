‘Drop Umngot dam plan’

SHILLONG, Aug 24: People wary of losing their tourism-based livelihoods have asked the state government to scrap the hydropower project on river Umngot or be ready to face a massive protest.

The river, which flows through West Jaintia Hills and East Khasi Hills, is a saving grace for the youth to eke out a living. But now, they stare at an uncertain future.

“No compromise and no adjustment. We want them to protect the river and not build a dam on it. If the government goes ahead, it will meet with a massive protest,” warned Reachingson Kongwan, who is the chairman of Darang Tourism Promotion and Development Society.

He along with other leaders met Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday.

Stating that the river has helped many to earn a living, Kongwan said people from the area now do not rely entirely on getting a government job as they can make a living near their home.

“We don’t want our career to be spoiled. Not just us, the unemployed youth of villages in Darang Elaka are entirely dependent on tourism activities. If this river is touched, we will be greatly affected,” he said.

“It is true that the state is going through a power crisis but the government must also ensure that nothing takes away the livelihood of the people,” Kongwan said.

He said as the government has not yet addressed their concerns, they have kept visiting Shillong.

“You must be wondering why we are coming again and again. The problem is that we have not yet got any assurance from the government. We want to make it clear that we do not want this project,” Kongwan said.

He said Tynsong has assured to take up the issue for a discussion in the cabinet.

President of Meghalaya Rural Tourism Forum, Alan West Kharkongor said, “I support the move of the JAC (Joint Action Committee) as a stakeholder of tourism.”

The JAC was formed earlier to oppose the government’s move. People of 12 villages in the area are opposed to the project.

“Prior to 2013, the tourism season was for six months – April to August. After 2013-14, the scenario totally changed. Tourists started coming all throughout the year following the discovery of Umngot and activities along it, including camp site boating. It is very clear the river has attracted tourists from all over the world,” Kharkongor said.

He said the tourist season turning from six to 12 months has come as a boon, not only for places nearby Umngot but for every hotel, home stay, resort, guide, tour operator etc. He said this has augmented the state’s revenue.

Kharkongor said over 4,000 people are directly or indirectly employed in areas like Dawki, Shnongpdeng, Darrang, Umsyiem, Amkoi, Kudengrim, Lamin and Sokhla.

Pointing out that the living-root bridges, cleanest village of Mawlynnong and the clear waters of Umngot are the state’s three major tourism assets, Kharkongor said, “We do not want to lose any asset. Touching Umngot will be too risky.”

He also said, “We respect the Deputy CM’s assurance. I think he will seriously discuss the matter (in the cabinet) and impress upon the government to respect the sentiments of people. Umngot is a vital USP of tourism of our state and that should be respected”.

Dolloi of Darrang Elaka, P Lymba cautioned that the tourism sector in the area will be affected if the government decides to go ahead with the project.