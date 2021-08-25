KHADC to push for 37 seats

SHILLONG, Aug 24: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has decided to oppose any increase in the number of seats in the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) to 40 as is being proposed in the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-fifth Amendment) Bill, 2019 that seeks to amend provisions in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Talking to reporters after a meeting with the MDCs on Tuesday, KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Titosstarwell Chyne said that the Council has decided to oppose the move to increase the number of seats as this would entail additional financial burden and the revenue earned by the Council is not enough to meet the salary expenses of members and employees.

He said that they have decided to urge the Centre to reduce the proposed number from seats from 40 to 37 consisting of 35 elected and two nominated members one of whom would be a woman.

On the issue of “unrepresented tribes”, he said that the state government and the KHADC has already made it very clear before the Parliamentary Standing Committee that there should be no nomination from the “unrepresented tribes”.

The KHADC CEM also said that they have also decided to approach the Centre to do away with the provision of village councils.

“We are of the opinion that the view of the Parliamentary Standing Committee pertaining to the election of a village council is against our custom since we already have Dorbar Shnong. We would want the Dorbar Shnong to be recognised as village council,” Chyne said.

He further stated that decision of the KHGADC and its elected members would be placed before the Committee headed by the Chief Minister.