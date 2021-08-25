Mawlai protestors ready with effigies of VIPs to be burnt

SHILLONG, August 25: Protesting people from Mawlai locality have come on the street ready with effigies of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister of the state besides those of senior police officials including the DGP.

The protestors are demanding suspension of police officials involved in the ‘fake encounter killing’ former HNLC general secretary in the wee hours of August 13 last inside his residence. They would burn effigies of the VVIPs of the state if their demand is not met with within today’s deadline set by them.