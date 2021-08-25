Vincent Pala appointed president of Meghalaya PCC

By By Our Reporter
Vincent Pala appointed new MPCC chief. File image.

SHILLONG, August 25: The AICC today appointed the MP from Shillong, Vincent H Pala as the new president of the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).

When contacted over telephone from Delhi, Pala has confirmed that he has received an official communication from the AICC on being appointed as the new MPCC president.

He said that his top priority would be to strengthen the party with the focus on  next Assembly election due in the year 2023.

Pala also claimed that the AICC had taken the decision after consulting with the party leadership in the State.

A former Union Minister and the three-time MP from Shillong  succeeds Dr Celestine Lyngdoh as the state PCC president.

Pala takes over the reins of the party at at time when the Congress in the state is at cross roads.

