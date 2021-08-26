354 fresh COVID cases, seven fatalities

Shillong, Aug 25: The state on Wednesday recorded 354 new COVID-19 cases while seven more patients died of the viral infection during the past 24 hours.

Among the new fatalities, two each were reported from East Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi, West Jaintia Hills and one from South West Khasi Hills taking the death toll in the State to 1,292.

The total active COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya now stand at 2,815 while 70,479 patients has so far recovered from the viral infection with 352 fresh recoveries.

Of the new cases, 241 were reported from East Khasi Hills, 45 from Ri-Bhoi, 27 from West Khasi Hills, 16 from West Jaintia Hills, 4 from West Garo Hills, five from South West Khasi Hills, three from North Garo Hills, two from East Jaintia Hills and one from South Garo Hills.

Among the new recoveries, 167 are from East Khasi Hills, 53 from West Jaintia Hills, 37 from West Garo Hills, 35 from West Khasi Hills, 32 from Ri-Bhoi, 13 from South West Khasi Hills, seven from East Jaintia Hills, six from East Garo Hills and two from South Garo Hills.