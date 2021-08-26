Congress to corner govt over law & order situation

SHILLONG, Aug 25: With the Autumn Session of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly slated to start on September 10, the Opposition Congress is gearing up to corner the MDA government over deteriorating law and order situation in state.

Speaking to media persons after the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma pointed out that there is a sense of insecurity in view of the resurgence of militancy in the state against the backdrop of lack of opportunities.

Talking about locals residing along the Meghalaya-Assam border who, according to him, are living in fear due to the ‘failure’ of the government to respond to a situation, Mukul alleged that there have been rampant instances of lawlessness on the streets and roads when the government refused to enforce the law.

“You can see lawlessness on the highways which lead to land custom stations and how trucks are transporting goods without being regulated,” Sangma said.

“Law enforcers have closed their eyes as if they are blind,” he stated, while also slamming the government for its approach in dealing with the pandemic.

“We must ask the government to wake up and respond to its call of duties. The government is behaving as if pandemic is over and it has left everything upon the people,” the Opposition leader maintained.

Lamenting the lack of power supply in some villages, he claimed that it is causing inconveniences to students as they are mostly dependent on online method of learning.

According to Mukul Sangma, even the urban areas of the state are deprived of civil amenities while the state government talks about building a smart city.

He added that in the last three years, the government has failed to take any initiative to maintain the state and national highways.