Rajasthan Royals sign Shamsi

NEW DELHI, Aug 25: Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday roped in South Africa’s left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi for the remainder of IPL scheduled to be held in the UAE from September 19.

Shamsi, the world no. 1 ranked T20I bowler in ICC rankings, will be joining the Royals squad as their second replacement player.

Meanwhile, Australian pacer Andrew Tye, who had left for home amid the COVID-19 pandemic during the first phase of the IPL, said he won’t be available for the remainder of the season.

Rajasthan Royals are currently placed fifth in the points table with three wins and four losses. (PTI)