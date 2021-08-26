Saleng flags concern over ‘regrouping’ of militants

SHILLONG, Aug 25: Amid reports of recurring attempts to revive militancy in the state, particularly in Garo Hills, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state president, Saleng Sangma, has asked the Meghalaya government to verify such reports and take action accordingly.

Speaking to media persons, Saleng Sangma said that albeit the situation in Garo Hills is far better now compared to earlier, the government should verify reports of militants trying to regroup.

“This is very serious and if there are reports, the government should verify and take action,” Sangma added.

It has been reported in the media time and again that people with arms have been seen moving in different parts of Garo Hills and this raises a question on whether there is a vigorous attempt to revive militancy in Meghalaya.

“I cannot say if these things are happening but I am hearing that few things are happening and there are fears about the militants regrouping again,” he said

The NCP chief further stressed that the state government and other stakeholders should have seriously pursued the matter pertaining to rehabilitation of surrendered militants and misguided youths.Maintaining that peace talks between the proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) and the government should continue, he reminded the authorities to look after those that have surrendered arms.

“We should not give them any excuse to go back to the jungles,” he added.