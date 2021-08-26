Facilitation centre comes up in NGH

TURA, Aug 25: A facilitation centre has been inaugurated at Mendipathar Railway Station in North Garo Hills, the only railway station in Garo Hills, which will keep a record of the flow of travellers and public and thereby aid the state government in keeping vigil on the entry of people from outside the region.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on Wednesday, inaugurated the Mendipathar Facilitation Centre in the presence of local legislator and Deputy Speaker of Meghalaya Assembly, Timothy D Shira.

In his address, the chief minister informed the gathering that the facilitation centre will keep record of visitors to the region.

“This facilitation centre will enable the district administration to effectively monitor flow of visitors from outside the region,” said Conrad. Praising the establishment of the railways in Mendipathar, the chief minister termed it a boon for the people of the region as this will continue to facilitate movement of people from the region to the adjoining state of Assam.

“It has helped people from North Garo Hills gain quick and easy access to Guwahati. This rail head has facilitated market accessibility and proved to be a boon for the farming community,” said the chief minister.

Reminding the people of Garo Hills about the upcoming Mendipathar industrial area, the largest food park in Meghalaya, Conrad mentioned that since the railway head is already here in Mendipathar, the state government is setting up the Rs100-crore food park in Mendipathar.

“The biggest feed mill of North East is also being set up at Mendipathar because of the existence of the railway line over here,” the chief minister announced.

According to him, Mendipathar has become the preferred destination for investment because it has the necessary infrastructure and the facilities, particularly railway connectivity.