Sports Snippets

Ramsey ruled out for Juventus and Wales due to thigh injury

Turin, Aug 25: Juventus will likely be without Aaron Ramsey for several weeks after the midfielder injured his right thigh, also ruling him out of international duty with Wales. Ramsey was forced off during Juve’s 2-2 draw at Udinese in its Serie A opener on Sunday. “Due to a muscular problem reported at the end of the match played against Udinese, Aaron Ramsey underwent diagnostic tests … this morning, which revealed a low-grade injury to the adductor major muscle of the right thigh,” Juventus said in a statement on Tuesday. (AP)

Forward Pietro Pellegri joins Milan from Monaco on loan

milan, Aug 25: AC Milan signed forward Pietro Pellegri on loan from Monaco on Wednesday. Milan said the deal includes an option to make the signing permanent, which becomes an obligation if certain, unspecified, conditions are met. The 20-year-old Pellegri is the second forward Milan has signed this offseason after the 34-year-old Olivier Giroud from Chelsea. Pellegri equaled the record for being the youngest player to make his debut in Serie A when he appeared for Genoa in 2016, aged 15 years, 280 days – a mark later broken by Wisdom Amey. (AP)

Atlético sign Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha from Hertha

madrid, Aug 25: Atlético Madrid signed young Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha from Hertha Berlin on Wednesday. The defending Spanish league champion said the 22-year-old Cunha signed a five-year contract. Atlético called Cunha a “versatile player who can play in various positions — as a striker, winger or even attacking midfielder.” Financial details of the transfer were not immediately released. Cunha was a regular starter for the Brazil team that won gold at the Tokyo Olympics, scoring three goals. He was also called up for Brazil’s senior team for World Cup qualifiers last year. (AP)

Serena pulls out of US Open due to torn hamstring

New York, Aug 25: Six-time US Open champion Serena Williams has pulled out of this edition of the Grand Slam due to a torn hamstring. Serena posted on Instagram to reveal the news of her withdrawal, saying she is pulling out to heal completely from a torn hamstring. Serena had confirmed her withdrawal on her Instagram post on Wednesday. The 39-year-old had suffered a leg injury after slipping on Centre Court against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the first round of Wimbledon in June. (IANS)

Nagal, Ramkumar bite dust in US Open qualifiers

New York, Aug 25: Indian tennis players’ struggle at the Grand Slam events continued as both Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan lost their respective first round singles matches to make an exit from the US Open qualifiers, here. Nagal lost 5-7 6-4 3-6 to Argentina’s Juan Pablo Ficovich in two hours and 22 minutes on Tuesday night. Nagal had played in the Australian Open main draw early this year and had lost in the first round. (PTI)

Sasnovich defeats fifth seed Podoroska in Cleveland

Cleveland, Aug 25: Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus defeated fifth-seeded Nadia Podoroska of Argentina 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals at Tennis in the Land. Top-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia rallied for a 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 33 Caty McNally in the round of 16. No. 6 seed Magda Linette of Poland opened the day with a 7-6 (2), 6-4 victory over 16-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic. Seventh-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain won via a walkover when Vera Zvonareva of Russia was unable to compete because of an injured right ankle. (AP)

Murray exits Winston-Salem Open after loss to Tiafoe

Winter-Salem (US), Aug 25: Former world number one Andy Murray was ousted from the ATP Winston-Salem event, falling to American Frances Tiafoe 6-7 (4/7), 3-6 in a second-round match at Wake Forest University. The 34-year-old Murray has been battling injuries of late, including a groin problem that has limited his time on the court this season and resulted in him needing one of the four wild card spots to get into the Winston-Salem draw. (AP)