Stop being hypocrites: Opp told

SHILLONG, Aug 25: In a fresh attack on the Congress, the National People’s Party (NPP), while harking back to some untoward events during the former’s political regime, has asked the Opposition to eschew hypocrisy.

Stating that the Congress has ruled the state for 40 years and is marred with flaws, NPP Spokesperson and Government Chief Whip, Marcuise N Marak, said, “During their tenure, so many killings were there. Take, for example, the MBoSE issue in Garo Hills in 2005. They had killed four in Tura and five in Williamnagar.”

“There were so many encounters and killings in many situations during which even police officials were killed. The Congress themselves have no clarity of their doings during their administration,” he further alleged.

Asking the party to be ‘constructive’, the NPP spokesperson said that there is no point for Congress to try and portray a clean image.

“They should be more constructive than being mere hypocrites. There are many issues the state is faced with and we can tackle it together,” he suggested.

On the bid by the Congress to form an alternative government, Marak said, “I am surprised to hear the statement given by the Congress. MDA coalition partners have already given the statement that they are not interested in forming the government with the Congress. Despite knowing it very well I don’t know why they are pushing so much.”