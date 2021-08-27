James launches Oxygen plant at Baljek  

TURA, August 27: Meghalaya Power Minister James K Sangma on Friday inaugurated the 20 KL Cryogenic Oxygen Plant at Baljek in Jengjal in the presence of local MDC, Grahambell A Sangma, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh and other district officials and local leaders.

Inaugurating the plant, James said that the facility would go a long way in boosting health care in Garo Hills region and lauded Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma for his personal involvement in bringing the plant. With the setting up of this oxygen plant, the health department now does not have to import oxygen from Bongaigaon in Assam, he said. He added that he plant would cater not only to the needs of Garo Hills but also parts of West Khasi Hills.

Pointing out that Jengjal area was a strategic location, the minister informed the people of the region that more infrastructural developments would be coming up in the region. He also informed that a Sub-Divisional Hospital would soon be coming up in Jengjal area which will be referral centre for Garo Hills and urged the people of the region to support the Govt.

The minister further, urged the people of the region to get themselves vaccinated against Covid-19 and informed that there are incentives for the villages which have achieved 100% vaccination.