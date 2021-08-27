Meghalaya issues protocols for reopening of schools from Sept 1

SHILLONG, August 27: Meghalaya government has issued following protocols for allowing students to attend classes when the schools reopen on September 1 next both in rural and urban areas of the state:
I Urban: Class I to V Only online
Class VI to VllI School visit
Class IX to XIl Open
- Rural: Class I to V school visit
Class VI to VIII open
Class IX to XII open
- Consent of parents is paramount. Parents will have final say on physical presence of their wards, attendance norms shall be relaxed. Teaching hours will be limited to three to four hours per day and no cultural gathering or sports events will be permitted.
- Schools will have to provide isolation facilities and tie-up with local health departments for any emergency situation.
- The Deputy Commissioners have been empowered to assess the risk locally and decide on reopening schools. In this regard, a Task Force Committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner to monitor the resumption and safe operations of schools shall be constituted by the respective Deputy Commissioners and the District School Education Officers shall be nominated as Member Secretary along with the District Medical Health Officers and prominent school Principals and Community Leaders as members. The Task Force Committee is empowered to assess the COVID-19 situation and the feasibility of school reopening.
- For the safety of the staff and students, vaccination is encouraged for teachers/staff.
- Non-vaccinated teachers/staff shall have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR test every 10 days and submit the test certificate to the school head.
- In the event of sickness of the student or a family member, the student is advised to stay at home.
- It will be the responsibility of the school to ensure such a student’s learning gap is compensated by the school.
- Use of face covers/masks to be made mandatory.
- Frequent hand washing with soap and use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers.
- Respiratory etiquettes like covering one’s mouth and nose while coughing/sneezing with a tissue/handkerchief/flexed elbow to be followed.
- Prior to resumption of activities, all work areas intended for teaching/demonstrations etc. shall be sanitized with 1% sodium hypochlorite solution.
- Schools that were used as quarantine centres will be properly sanitized.
- The school should display State helpline numbers and also numbers of local health authorities etc. to teachers /students employees to contact in case emergency, if any.
- Appropriate backup stock of personal protection items like face covers/masks, hand sanitizers etc. shall be made available by management to the teachers and students.
- Ensure availability of sufficient covered dustbins and trash cans and Provision for proper disposal of used personal protective items and general wastes available at: https://cpcb.nic.in/uploads/Projects/Bio-Medical-Waste/BMW-GUIDELINES COVID 1.pdf)
- Housekeeping employee to be informed & trained about norms for waste management & disposal
- Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser and thermal Screening provisions. Multiple gates/separate gates, if feasible, should be used for entry and exit.
- Posters/standees on preventive measures about COVID-19 to be displayed prominently.
- Proper crowd management should be followed and entry of visitors should be strictly regulated/ restricted.
- Sharing of items like notebook, pens/pencil, eraser, water bottle, etc. amongst students should not be allowed.
- School buses shall be exempted from the odd and even rules.
- Regular Cleaning and disinfection (using 1% sodium hypochlorite) of frequently touched surfaces Provision of soap in toilets and hand sanitizers in other common areas in sufficient quantity must be ensured.
- Teaching materials, computers, laptops, printers, shall be disinfected with 70% alcohol wipes.
- Students should not be involved in any of the cleaning activities for health safety reasons.
- Sensitize students, parents, teachers and employees to create awareness on COVID appropriate behaviour, as detailed under generic measures above.
- If a student, teacher or employee is sick, they should not come to the school and follow necessary protocols in this regard.
- Parents will be solely responsible to maintain students’ hygiene (uniform, tiffin, bags etc.
