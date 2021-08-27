Suspension of cops: CM non-committal

SHILLONG, Aug 26: In spite of the growing demand for suspension of the two police officials involved in the questionable killing of former HNLC leader, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew and the threat of agitations by Mawlai residents looming, Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday failed to give any commitment on the matter.

Reacting to a query about the growing demand for suspension of the two senior police officials, Sangma reiterated that the purpose of setting up the judicial inquiry is to find out the facts pertaining to the case including who was responsible for the actions taken.

“It would not be appropriate for us to not to give a fair chance to the inquiry commission,” he said.

The CM asserted that action would be taken once the report comes out.

“If you were to simply go with your own thoughts and take action it would not be fair at all. We cannot be the judge without having an inquiry into the entire aspect,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said that the majority of the people have welcomed the government move to institute a judicial inquiry into the “alleged fake encounter” of the former HNLC leader. Peeved at their unheard demand for the suspension of the two top police officials who had led the operation on August 13, a conglomeration of 11 organisations from Mawlai under the banner of Ka Sur U Nong Mawlai (the Voice of Mawlai people) has decided to intensify its agitation to mount pressure on the state government to accede to their demand.

Following burning of effigies on Wednesday, the organisations have now decided to organise a signature campaign-cum-candlelight vigil on Friday.