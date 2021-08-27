Full vaccination clause for tourists

SHILLONG, Aug 26: Meghalaya will reopen its doors for tourists from September 1.

Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma said the tourists will have to come to the state after taking both vaccine doses. He said those who have taken only one dose and the unvaccinated people can also visit the state but they will be required to produce a negative report of RT-PCR, TRUNAT or CBNAAT test done within the last 72 hours.

The tourists will be required to generate an E invite in Meghalaya. It will be mandatory for them to book at least one night stay in any hotel or guesthouse and declare their complete itinerary.

Those who will stay as the guests of somebody, they will be required to declare the full address and contact details of the person or the family.

The locals of Meghalaya will be allowed to visit the touristic sites if they are fully or partially vaccinated. However, the unvaccinated locals will be required to produce a negative report of RT-PCR, TRUNAT and CBNAAT test done before visiting any such place.

The detailed protocols will be issued by the respective Deputy Commissioner. Also, the local authorities in different places will come up with their own set of protocols such as allowing a certain number of people to visit a spot at a time etc.

Schools or tourism, the decision on reopening will vary from place to place and location to location, the CM said.

Battered by the pandemic since March last year, people earning a livelihood from the tourism sector have heaved a sigh of relief.