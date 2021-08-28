DHTE building inaugurated in Shillong

SHILLONG, Aug 27: After 50 years since statehood, the Directorate of Higher& Technical Education finally has its own building in the state capital now.

The building in Laitumkhrah, construction of which was completed within 18 months, was inaugurated by Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Friday.

Reacting to the inauguration of the building, Additional Chief Secretary, Education department, DP Wahlang, said that the building will benefit both students and teachers as they will have better access to get their issues resolved.