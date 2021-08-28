Tynsong-led committee moves CM for new dist

SHILLONG, Aug 27: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Khlieh Nongsynshar (traditional heads) of Khatarshnong-Laitkroh C&RD Block and Pynursla C&RD Block, under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, on Friday petitioned Chief Minister Conrad Sangma for a new district.

In a memorandum to the chief minister, the members of the JAC suggested that Elaka Laitlyngkot and Elaka Laitkroh be selected as the headquarters for the district, which they call ‘South East Khasi Hills’.

“We are very happy on the efforts of the present government to bring the administration closer to the people, especially to bring about an overall development across the state,” they said in the memorandum.

Pointing out that East Khasi Hills has a total population of 10.50 lakh, they argued that due to this, government’s developmental schemes sometimes fail to cover all the villages. “Therefore, it is important to create a new district to ensure that people benefit from the government initiatives,” they said.

The decision of the various traditional heads from the two C&RD Blocks for the creation of new district was taken on July 21 this year.

The memorandum informed that the Pynursla C&RD Block covers an area of 448.43 sq km with a total of 156 villages while Khatarshnong-Laitkroh C&RD Block has a total area of 205.90 sq km, covering a total number of 93 villages. “The total number of population in these C&RD Blocks is 1.20 lakh,” the memorandum said.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the JAC have informed that the chief minister has assured of examining their demand.