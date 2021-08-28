Oman beat Mumbai, take series 2-1

MUSCAT, Aug 27: Hosts Oman defeated Indian domestic giants Mumbai by three wickets in the third and final T20 here on Friday to win the series 2-1.

While Oman had won the lung-opener, Mumbai had bounced back and levelled the series after winning the second match.

On Friday, after being put into bat, Oman bowlers led by spinner Aaqib Illyas (3/22) dished out a spectacular show and restricted them to 135/7 in their 20 overs. For Mumbai, opener Aakarshit Gomel top-scored with 34.

The Oman bowlers kept making inroads even as one-drop Sujit Nayak (25), Chinmay Sutar (19), and Hardik Tamore (16) failed to convert their starts into big scores.

The lower-middle order also did not make any significant contributions.

Oman was off to a brisk start as openers IIlyas (17) and Jatindersingh Singh (46) added 51 runs.

However, after Illyas was dismissed, Mumbai picked four quick wickets as Oman slumped to 96/5.

It soon became 112/7 as Mumbai sniffed victory.

But Sandeep Goud (20 not out) and Kaleemullah Kaleemullah (9 not out) had other plans as they added 24 runs for the eighth-wicket to see their team through with a ball to spare. (PTI)