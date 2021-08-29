Dissent to oil palm cultivation gains pace

SHILLONG, Aug 28: Opposition to the Centre’s push for mega oil palm cultivation in Meghalaya gained momentum with many social activists and environmentalists joining the chorus in pleading the central government to scrap the project, calling it detrimental to the environment.

After Tura MP Agatha Sangma shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi opposing the oil palm plan, different NGOs and environmentalists have also cautioned the government on the ill effects of oil palm cultivation in the state.

Environment safeguard specialist, Naba Bhattacharjee, said that prior to taking up oil palm plantation in the state, detailed study of specific areas, based on soil structure, type of forest, status of land are to be undertaken.

Stating that introduction of exotic species on large scale has adverse consequences, he cautioned that it will be disastrous if forest land is to be diverted for the purpose, particularly without reviewing the present definition of forest in the state.

“Subtropical forest areas of our state must be kept out while moist, mixed deciduous forest could be earmarked for pilot projects on trial basis to gauge the impact, if any, on soil fertility, ground water and overall biodiversity status,” he said.

CSWO president, Agnes Kharshiing, on the other hand, said that the government should not plan something which is related to deforestation of timber operations and agriculture — to promote oil palm cultivation.

“Palm oil poses many environmental problems. It’s the largest driver of deforestation, which would destroy the habitats and also contribute to climate change. We strongly oppose the decision taken by the public servants,” Kharshiing added.