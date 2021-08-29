257 new cases, three fatalities in state

Shillong, Aug 28: The state on Saturday recorded 257 new COVID-19 cases while three more people died of the virus in the last 24 hours.

Among the new fatalities, two were reported from West Jaintia Hills and one from East Khasi Hills. With the three new fatalities, the death toll in the state stands at 1,299 deaths.

The total active cases stand at 2,710 while 71,327 patients have so far recovered from the viral infection with 207 new recoveries.

101 new cases were reported in East Khasi Hills, 87 in West Khasi Hills, 22 in South West Khasi Hills, 15 in Ri-Bhoi, 14 in West Jaintia Hills, seven in West Garo Hills, five in South West Garo Hills, four in East Jaintia Hills and two in South Garo Hills.

Among the new recoveries, 68 are from East Khasi Hills, 53 from Ri-Bhoi, 25 from West Jaintia Hills, 22 from South West Khasi Hills, 15 from West Khasi Hills, eight each from West Garo Hills and South Garo Hills, three from East Garo Hills, two each from South West Garo Hills and East Jaintia Hills and one from North Garo Hills.