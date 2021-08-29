Fresh Containment measures imposed in EKH

SHILLONG, August 29: In light of the high surge in COVID-19 cases in the district, and a positivity rate just below 10%, District Magistrate, East Khasi Hills, Shillong, Isawanda Laloo has issued fresh containment measures with immediate effect. In order to prevent further rise in COVID-19 cases, some of these are as follows –

1. NIGHT CURFEW will be promulgated under Section 144 CrPC w.e.f 8:00 PM sharp to 5:00 AM daily in East Khasi Hills District, as part of containment measures. There shall be a total ban on movement during this time.

2. Political, public and social gatherings are not permitted. Any urgent meetings require prior permission from this office.

3. Opening of shops and other economic activities is permitted and will be regulated as per this office order No.C&S.2/CVD/2021/ORD/280 dated 28.08.2021.

4. Sports activities as outlined in this office order No.C&S.3/2009/PT.III/132, dated 21.08.2021 are permitted subject to compliance with the SOPs issued by the Sports & Youth Affairs Department. They shall apply for permission to this office at [email protected]

5. Private and public/commercial Transport within East Khasi Hills is permitted at 50% capacity and will be regulated as per order No.C&S.2/CVD/2021/ORD/281 dated 28.08.2021. Inter-district movement of commercial vehicles into East Khasi Hills will be permitted from 01.09.2021 and regulated vide separate order.

6. Funeral gatherings should be restricted to 20 persons only, with prior permission from this office.

7. Religious places/Places of Worship are permitted to re-open, subject to strict compliance with the SOP

issued by the Home (Political) Department vide Order No.POL.75/2020/Pt.1/108 dated 13.08.2021.

8. Marriage Rituals and engagements require prior permission and will be regulated as per this office order

No. C&S.3/2009/PT.III/132, dated 21.08.2021

Latest Relaxations:-

9. In pursuance to Government Order No.POL.75/2020/Pt.I/112 dated 27.08.2021 and SOP of the Tourism Department vide No.Tourism.22/2020/Pt./69 dated 28/08.2021,

a. Tourist Spots are permitted to open w.e.f September 1st, 2021, subject to prior permission from this office or from the SDO (C) concerned. They will apply in hard copy or by email, indicating carrying capacity of the tourist spot (maximum number of visitors to be permitted to meet the required social distancing norms), vaccination status of all staff/ employees, along with an undertaking to adhere strictly to the prescribed protocols.

b. Restaurants, cafes and tea-shops are permitted to open for customers at 50% capacity starting from 01.09.2021 subject to strict compliance to SOP issued by this office. They shall intimate this office or the SDO (C)/ Incident Commander/ BDO concerned prior to opening indicating the restaurant capacity and vaccination status of all staff. Any violation of SOP may invite orders for closure.

c. Bars are permitted to open for customers at 50% capacity starting from 01.09.2021. They shall apply to this office in hard copy or email indicating the capacity and vaccination status of all staff. Any violation of SOP may invite orders for closure.

d. Hotels, home-stays and guest houses are permitted to operate with prior permission from this office or the SDO (C) concerned. They will email or submit an application in hard copy indicating updated vaccination status of all staff and details of other arrangements put in place for ensuring compliance to health protocols.

All conditions and advisories outlined in the SOP of the Tourism Department in relation to entry and registration of tourists and vaccination requirements are to be adhered to.

10. School reopening and college reopening will be as per notification of the Education Department vide No.EDN.40/2020/69 and No.EDN.40/2020/71 dated 26th August 2021. As recommended in the notification, the Task Force Committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner will monitor the resumption and safe operations of schools and colleges.

11. Central Government offices and State Government offices will function at 100% strength and shall close by 5:00 PM.

12. All Banks and Post offices are permitted to open at 100 % strength and shall close by 5:00 PM.

Exemptions from Curfew and Movement Restrictions:-

1. Health services including emergency services and vaccination.

2. Medicines and Pharmaceuticals.

3. Movement of essential goods.

4. Movement for medical emergencies.

5. Persons travelling on Essential Government duty viz.,

a. b. c. d. e. f. g. h. i. j.

Medical Teams and officials on COVID-19 Duty. Police, Security and Armed Forces

Civil Defence and Home Guards.

Fire & Emergency Services.

Electricity.

Water Supply.

Municipal Services.

Public Distribution System. Information and Public Relations. Telecommunication services. Electronic Media.

6. Print &

7. NARI/ 1917iTEAMS.

8. Petrol pumps.

9. LPG Distributors.

10. Essential Veterinary services including feed and fodder movement for livestock for farmers.

In view of the urgency of the matter this Order has been made ex parte. Given under my hand and seal this the 28th of August, 2021.