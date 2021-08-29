New SOPs issued for tourists visiting State

SHILLONG, August 28: In continuation of the existing SOPs, the government of Meghalaya has decided to reopen the State to tourists visiting from outside w.e.f., September 1, 2021. Following are the SOPs as directed by the Tourism Department of Meghalaya –

Protocol for Local Tourists for stay in hotels

1. Local Tourists from within the State who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to stay in hotels. They must produce the certificate of vaccination during the check- in process at the hotel.

2. Local Tourists who are vaccinated with a single dose and minors in the age group of 11-18 years will have to produce a negative RT-PCR/TruNat/CBNAAT report which will be valid only if they have tested within 72 hours prior to their arrival into any hotel/guest house/homestay.

Protocol for visiting Tourist Spots, Restaurants, Cafes and Bars for all tourists (domestic, international and local)

1. All tourist spots will open as per carrying capacity limits and subject to opening permission given by respective Deputy Commissioners/Sub-Divisional Officers (Civil) of the Districts/Sub-Divisions.

2. Tourists (domestic, international and local) can access the tourist spots, restaurants, cafes and bars if they are either fully vaccinated or vaccinated with a single dose.

3. Protocol for opening of Restaurants, Cafes, Bars will be separately issued by the respective Deputy Commissioner.

Protocol for under 18-year-olds for all tourists (domestic, international and local)

1. For stay in hotels, a negative RT-PCR/TruNat/CBNAAT report tested within 72 hours prior to check-in is to be produced for those in the age group of 11-18 years. Children aged 10 years and below are exempted.

2. Under 18 individuals accompanied with family will be allowed to enter tourist spots, restaurants and cafes if other adult members in the family are eligible to enter as per protocols mentioned above.

Apart from these, safety measures ruled out by the state government on Conditions for entry into the State, Registration on the Meghalaya Tourism App and generating e-invite, and Advisory for Hotels, Homestays, Guest Houses, Restaurants, Cafes, Tourist Spots, Tourist Taxis, etc remain operational.