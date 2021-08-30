265 fresh cases, seven COVID deaths in state

SHILLONG, Aug 29: Meghalaya on Sunday recorded 265 fresh cases of COVID-19 while 332 recovered from the viral infection in the past 24 hour.

With this, the active tally now stands at 2,636 while 71,659 have recovered so far.

However, seven patients died of COVID-related complications on Sunday pushing the death toll to 1,306. Among the fatalities, six were reported from East Khasi Hills and one from West Khasi Hills.

116 fresh cases were reported in East Khasi Hills, 49 in Ri Bhoi, 33 in West Khasi Hills, 28 in West Jaintia Hills, 18 in South West Khasi Hills, 10 in East Jaintia Hills, six in West Garo Hills, four in East Garo Hills and one in South West Garo Hills.

So far, 13,24,165 doses of vaccine have been administered in the state including 10,20,349 first dose.

As many as 3,03,816 beneficiaries have been fully vaccinated.