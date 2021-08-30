Kerosene bomb lobbed at police, CRPF personnel

SHILLONG, Aug 29: Unidentified miscreants lobbed a kerosene bomb on a police and CRPF patrol party at Lad Shyiap at 11.30 pm on Saturday night. No one was injured in the incident as the bomb did not explode.

Confirming the incident, police on Sunday said that occupants of a vehicle driven at high speed and coming from Lumshyiap lobbed the kerosene bomb on the police and CRPF personnel who were standing guard near Tiara Restaurant.

Police said they were trying to find out the miscreants involved in the attack.