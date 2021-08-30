Barça, Madrid register wins

BARCELONA, Aug 29: Amid reports in the Spanish capital that Kylian Mbappé could soon be on his way, Real Madrid won 1-0 at Real Betis in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Right back Dani Carvajal volleyed in a pass from Karim Benzema in the 61st minute on a counterattack led by Vinícius Júnior, who again proved decisive to Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

The match was Madrid’s last before the summer transfer window closes Tuesday night. Paris Saint-Germain acknowledged this week that it had rejected an offer from Madrid to sign Mbappé. But the French club added that it was still open to negotiations over a blockbuster move.

While Ancelotti said that it “was an issue for the club” and only wanted to talk about his team’s victory, Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman said he would love to be able to sign such a top player, knowing that it is impossible for a club that was unable to pay Lionel Messi’s wages. “If Madrid has the money, it should sign (Mbappé),” Koeman said.

Eden Hazard lost his spot in the starting 11 amid rumors that he could be on the move to Juventus.

Memphis Depay continued his good run with Barcelona, scoring the winner in a 2-1 victory over Getafe in the Spanish league on Sunday. It was Depay’s second league goal for Barcelona, which has won two of its first three matches in its first season without Lionel Messi in nearly two decades.

Messi was expected to make his debut with Paris Saint-Germain later Sunday after the Catalan club failed to give him a new contract because of its financial struggles.

Sergi Roberto had opened the scoring two minutes into the match at the Camp Nou Stadium after a cross by Jordi Alba.

Getafe, which has lost three straight to start the league, equalized with a shot from Sandro Ramírez in the 18th. It was Getafe’s first league goal of the season. Barcelona was without veteran defender Gerard Piqué because of a muscle injury. (AP)