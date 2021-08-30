First GHADC session to resume after Covid disruption

TURA, August 30: The first budget session of the new NPP-led Executive Committee in Garo Hills Autonomous District Council is to take place from the 6th of September, after a delay of over a month because of the Covid pandemic.

“The 2nd Session of the GHADC is being re-summoned to meet at 11 AM on 6th September in the District Council Session Hall. The session will be from 6th to 8th of September,” stated Council Chairman Rakesh A Sangma while speaking to The Shillong Times on Monday afternoon.

The first session to swear in the new elected members took place two months ago but a subsequent session to initiate the budget session of the new Executive Committee headed by NPP council chief Benedic R Marak could not materialise after a spike in covid cases across Garo Hills. Both the GHADC CEM and Chairman also became infected with Covid-19 and had to be quarantined just on the eve of the proposed budget session.

The opposition Congress in the GHADC had been preparing to take on the NPP led EC in the council during the session with a series of questions on the council financial position and its working conditions when the pandemic put paid to their plans.

The Congress will once again get an opportunity to take the ruling NPP alliance to task on its performance.