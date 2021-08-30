Silchar-Jiribam train service resumes after 2-year hiatus

GUWAHATI, August 30: A passenger train service linking Jiribam of Manipur with Silchar of Assam has been reintroduced after two years to provide better rail connectivity to the people of the two states.

The train service was flagged off through video link from Imphal by Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh and Union minister of state for railways, Raosaheb Patil Danve on Sunday evening.

Ministers, MPs, MLAs and senior officials from railways and Manipur government were also present during the programme.

“The passenger train service which has been re-introduced between Jiribam of Manipur and Silchar of Assam will fulfill the long-standing requirement of the people of Manipur,” an official statement said.

The passenger train (number 05659) will start from Silchar every Monday and Thursday at 7am and reach Jiribam at 8.55am. During the return journey, the passenger train (number 05660) will start from Jiribam at 1.30pm and reach Silchar at 3.30pm.

The train timings and days of run have been planned to facilitate the passengers of Imphal to board long distance trains from Silchar. The train will have eight general class compartments and two luggage-cum-guard vans.

The train will stop at seven stations during its journey.

It may be mentioned that the train service on the Silchar-Jiribam route was suspended from June 7, 2019 owing to low patronage and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his address, the Manipur chief minister conveyed his keen interest for development of railway infrastructure in the state.

In his speech, the Union minister Danve said that the train would fulfill the cherished goal of enabling the people of Manipur to travel through railways to the rest of the country.

The Union minister and the Manipur chief minister also discussed future plans of railways in regard to facilitating development in the state.

Danve also reviewed the progress of various ongoing railway projects of Northeast Frontier Railway.