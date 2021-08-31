Giroud scores twice as Milan dominate Cagliari 4-1

MILAN, Aug 30: Olivier Giroud scored his first two league goals for AC Milan as the Rossoneri beat Cagliari 4-1 in Serie A on Sunday.

All the goals came in the first half with Giroud scoring Milan’s last two after early strikes from Sandro Tonali and Rafael Leão. Alessandro Deiola briefly made it 1-1 for Cagliari.

It was a second win in as many games for Milan, which is still without Zlatan Ibrahimović. The veteran forward remains out after injuring his knee in May and needing surgery.

In Milan, the home side opened the scoring when Tonali curled a free kick into the top near corner in the 12th minute.

Cagliari leveled three minutes later through Deiola’s header but Milan restored its lead almost immediately when Leão’s effort was deflected in.

Giroud joined Milan from Chelsea in the offseason and the 34-year-old scored his first goal in the 24th.

Giroud also converted a penalty two minutes from halftime after Cagliari midfielder Kevin Strootmann handled the ball just inside the penalty area.

José Mourinho’s Roma also scored four goals as it won 4-0 at newly promoted Salernitana.

Napoli also made it two wins out of two with a 2-1 victory at Genoa. (AP)