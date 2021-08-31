MeECL probe team will finish task early: Power minister

SHILLONG, Aug 30: Power Minister, James Sangma is hopeful that the committee, assigned to probe alleged corruption and irregularities in the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL), will complete its job early.

The statement comes against the backdrop of reports that the panel is yet to begin the probe.

James said he is not aware of the status of the committee’s work but expressed the hope that it will complete the inquiry early.

“It takes time as there are many formalities, including paperwork, to be done. Possibly, that is the reason why it is taking time but I am hopeful the committee will complete the process at the earliest,” he said.

The state government had given it three months’ time to submit the report.

It is headed by Justice (retd) RN Mishra of Allahabad High Court. The other members are retired IAS officer Manor Kumar (administrative member) and retired Executive Director of REC Ltd Sunil Kumar (technical member).

Reacting to a query on frequent power regulation notices issued by different companies to MeECL over its failure to clear dues, James said the dues are of pre-March 2020. He said MeECL does not have any dues post-March 2020.

Talking about the loan of Rs 1,345 crore availed by the state government, the Minister said all necessary formalities and paperwork for the second tranche have been completed. He said the dues to the companies will be cleared soon.

“There has been some delay as there is a due process, involving a lot of paperwork. I am sure the generating companies will consider these factors,” he said.