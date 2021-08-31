State logs 134 cases, one death

SHILLONG, Aug 30: COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya dipped on Monday with 134 fresh cases being detected in the last 24 hours. Also, 260 patients recovered from the infection while one patient succumbed on Monday.

The death toll stands at 1,307 while 71,919 have recovered so far. The active tally stands at 2,509.

78 fresh cases were reported in East Khasi Hills, 25 in Ri Bhoi, 12 in West Jaintia Hills, eight in East Jaintia Hills, five in West Khasi Hills, three in South West Khasi Hills, two in West Garo Hills and one in South Garo Hills.