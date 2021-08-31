Minor kidnapped in SWKH

MEGHALAYA
By From Our Correspondent
Representational Picture

MAWKYRWAT, Aug 30: The family of a 14-year-old girl hailing for a village near the Indo-Bangla International border in South West Khasi Hills, have filed a FIR at Nonghyllam police station alleging that one Moiiabul Ali, suspected to be a Bangladeshi, had kidnapped the victim on August 28. The FIR was filed a day later.
Sources close to the family claimed that the accused, a truck driver, had taken the girl to Bangladesh.
Police stations in Ranikor, Mawkyrwat and Shillong have been alerted to track the kidnapper and the victim.

