Assam Cabinet deletes ‘Rajiv Gandhi’ from title of Orang National Park   

GUWAHATI, Sept 1: The Assam Cabinet has decided to rename Rajiv Gandhi Orang National Park as Orang National Park, taking cognizance of the requests made by Adivasi and tea tribe communities of the state.

Addressing the reporters here on Wednesday evening, information and public relations minister Pijush Hazarika said that representatives of the Adivasi and tea tribes community had earlier met chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with a request to rename the park as Orang National Park.

Among other key decisions, the Cabinet approved sanction of Rs 660 crore as COVID-related expenditure to the deputy commissioners of different districts of the state.

Hazarika further said that as many as 6500 beneficiaries who are next of kin of deceased COVID victims would get a one-time grant of Rs one lakh under the Prarthana scheme.

“Guardian ministers will visit their respective districts to hand over the amount to the beneficiaries on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2,” he said.

On the other hand, the disbursal of funds under Orunodoi scheme has been simplified and made easier.

“The Cabinet has decided to waive of fixation of ceiling (FoC) system of disbursal of benefits under the Orunodoi scheme,” he said.

“In yet another significant step, the Cabinet decided to appoint boxer Jamuna Boro and archer Sanjay Boro as excise inspectors. The appointment letters will be given to them on September 3, which will be observed as State Sports Day on the occasion of Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah’s birthday,” Hazarika said.

“Further, it decided to appoint a specialist neurosurgeon, Dr Sambuddha Dhar at Silchar Medical College and Hospital,” he said.