FOCUS, MBMA launched at Rerapara Development Block

AMPATI, September 1: On the occasion of the 74th Birth Anniversary of Late P.A Sangma, FOCUS (Farmers’ Collectivization for Up scaling Production and Marketing Systems), MBMA was launched at Rerapara Development Block, South west Garo Hills on Wednesday, in the presence of Additional Deputy Commissioner, S. K. Marak and BDO, Rerapara, R.Z.D. Shira of South West Garo Hills, according to a Press release.

In an attempt to empower farmers through financial aid and market access, cheques amounting to Rs 15,70,000 in total were distributed to 23 Producers Groups under Rerapara Block, followed by interaction session between Producer Groups and Officials of various line Departments including Horticulture, Agriculture and Veterinary and Animal Husbandry.

S.K. Marak, Additional Deputy Commissioner and R.Z.D. Shira, BDO, Rerapara assured maximum support and cooperation to these Producers Groups who were present on the occasion.