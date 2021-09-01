Centre asks states to complete first dose for teachers in Sept

NEW DELHI, Aug 31: The Ministry of Education (MoE) on Tuesday asked all the states and Union Territories to get first dose of vaccination completed for all teaching and non-teaching staff during September.

In a meeting with education secretaries from states and UTs, School Education Secretary Anita Karwal asked the officials to come up with a roadmap for vaccinating the teachers on priority.

The schools have to update data about vaccination of teachers twice a week on a Google tracker.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had on last Wednesday said more than two crore additional COVID-19 vaccine doses are being made available to states this month, and they have been asked to vaccinate all school teachers on priority before Teachers’ Day on September 5.

“The ministry has advised all the states and UTs to get the first dose of vaccination completed for all the teaching and non-teaching staff during the month of September and those who have already received first dose should be followed up rigorously for the 2nd dose,” a senior MoE official said.

“The states have also been asked to share vaccination details of teachers twice a week on a Google tracker provided by the ministry,” the official added. (PTI)