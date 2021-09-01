Conrad launches FOCUS at Williamnagar on P A Sangma’s birth anniversary

SHILLONG, September 1: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma today launched Farmer’s Collectivization for Upscaling Production and Marketing Systems (FOCUS) in Williamnagar and remembered his father and former Lok Sabha Speaker, Late Purno A Sangma’s vision for upscaling farming activities in the state to empower the community of farmers.

“Improving farmers’ welfare was the vision of my father Late P A Sangma & I’m happy to launch the FOCUS programme in Williamnagar on his birth anniversary Through FOCUS, we envision to upscale farming activities by empowering farmers through financial aid & market access,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

Each member of the Farmers’ Collective or the Producer Group is provided with financial assistance of ₹5000. The state government has earmarked ₹200 Cr for the FOCUS programme.