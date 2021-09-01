DSWF sponsors torch lights, raincoats to flood volunteers in KNP

GUWAHATI, September 1: Northeast’s Premier biodiversity conservation and research organisation, Aaranyak today gifted torch lights and raincoats to 50 flood volunteers working under Bishwanath Wildlife Division (WLD) under Kaziranga National Park and Kaziranga Tiger Reserve (KNP&TR) in coordination with the state forest department.

The field equipment provided today were have sponsored by global donor David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation (DSWF) based in the UK.

Support of these volunteers who have been provided with thee essential field equipment by the DSWF through Aaranyak, are instrumental for the forest personnel in securing life of flood-hit animals.

The programme of distribution of the items were organised under the aegis of Aaranyak’s Manager of Rhino Research and Conservation Division (RRCD), Arif Hussain in coordination with forest department and local conservation NGOs at the office of the DFO, Bishwanath Wildlife Division.

Aaranyak having its headquarter in Guwahati, has been working in the field of wildlife conservation since 1989 and is a member of the IUCN and recognised as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (SIRO) by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India.

Today’s programme was graced by Kanyak Baishya, DFO, Bishwanath Wildlife Division, Debojit Saikia, Range Officer, Kusumtula Range, Dr. Pranjal Gogoi, Range Officer, Gahigaon Range, Iqbal Hussain, Range Officer, Bishwanath Central Range, Swapan Nath, senior conservation journalist, Kaziranga, Soidur Rahman, President, Upaityaka, Babuli Hazarika, Local Conservationist, Gohpur.