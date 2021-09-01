FC Goa sign Dylan Fox

Panaji, Aug 31: India Super League (ISL) franchise FC Goa have completed the signing of Dylan Fox from the NorthEast United FC. The Australian put pen to paper on a one-year contract with the club after completing the formalities on Tuesday, according to a media statement. The Northern Irish-born Australian centre back earlier spent four seasons in the A-League playing for Wellington Phoenix (3 seasons) and the Central Coast Mariners. (PTI)