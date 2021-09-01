India win record 39 medals in boxing

New Delhi, Aug 31: Indian boxing contingent on Tuesday concluded their successful campaign in Dubai with a haul of 39 medals, including 14 gold, at the 2021 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships.

According to information received here, Preeti Dahiya and three other Indian youth women pugilists emerged champions on the final day of the competition. India had already won 19 medals, including eight gold, five silver and six bronze medals, in the junior event played earlier.

The youth boxers added 20 more medals (6 gold, 9 silver and 5 bronze) to India’s tally at the prestigious continental event, where both age groups – junior and youth – were played together for the first time.

After Bishwamitra Chongtham (51kg) won India’s first gold in the last seven years in the youth men’s category at the Asian Championships and Vishal (80kg) added one more yellow metal to the tally, Neha (54kg) handed the country gold in the youth women’s event played late on Monday night.

Later, Preeti Dahiya struck another gold with a similar victory in the 60kg final against the 2021 Youth World Championships silver medallist Zuldyz Shayakhmetova of Kazakhstan. Sneha Kumari (66kg) and Khushi (75kg) too claimed convincing victories in their respective finals to bag gold medals. While Sneha registered Referee Stopping the Contest (RSC) win over local favourite Rahmah Almurshidi, Khushi blanked Kazakhstan’s Dana Diday.

With 20 medals in the youth event, India also bettered their last edition’s medals tally of 12 medals, including five gold, achieved in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia in 2019. (IANS)